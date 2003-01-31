BarPlus 2000

The Barplus 2000 system is a fully year 2000 compliant system which has been designed for the external stock taker, and which allows multiple client files to be stored. The stocktaker can choose to build and maintain brewery master files and create the client stocks from the brewery masters, this minimises the work load when the cost prices are changed, as only master files need to be amended or to build each client stockfile individually using a sundry stock option. Both methods may be mixed if required.