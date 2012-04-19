04.19.2012 -- NextLP: Big Benefits From IP Video Surveillance

|
|
|
|
This Newsletter Sponsored By
|
|
|
|
|
Editor's Notebook
|
EMV: A New Era Of LP/Operations Collaboration
By Matt Pillar, editor in chief
For LP and data security professionals, the migration to smartcards in the U.S. can happen none too soon. But while fraud mitigation is the major driving force behind the push to EMV, it’s not the only motivation for the better-late-than-never move.
|
|
|
Featured Integrated Solutions For Retailers Article
|
Strategic Camera Placement Thwarts Fraud
By Matt Pillar, Integrated Solutions For Retailers magazine
You think you’ve got camera placement challenges? Chances are, the cameras you deploy to cover your stores and parking lots is covered in LP Video 101. The IP video network that covers Bear Creek Mountain Resort (BCMR), on the other hand, is a case study in a 300-level course on camera placement.
|
|
|
|
Loss Prevention Leadership Series
|
Best Security Industries — Evolved, NextLP Loss Prevention Leadership Series
By Matt Sack, president, CEO, Best Security Industries
South Florida has long been fertile ground for companies that supply and support the world’s EAS industry. And it was certainly no surprise when another upstart named Best Security Industries, (BSI), came to life in 1995.
|
|
|
Featured LP Articles
|
Multilayered Loss Prevention Includes Retail Merchandising
By Dave King, senior project leader, Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.
In many parts of the United States, spring is in the air, and spirits are high, but our moods are not the only things being lifted.
|
|
|
Bodybuilding.com Reduces CNP Chargebacks By 65%
By Matt Pillar, Integrated Solutions For Retailers magazine
If you’re not into fitness sports or bodybuilding, you might consider Bodybuilding.com a niche e-commerce site, and one with little cause for concern about fraud.
|
|
|
IP Video Surveillance — The Retailers' Path To More
By Rich Mellott, president, DIGIOP
Loss prevention will always be an area of concern for retailers. Return on investment for loss prevention relies on the ability to stop theft from happening or to successfully investigate the crime after the fact.
|
|
|
How Video Enhances The Customer Experience
Submitted by Wren Solutions
Delivering the best possible customer service is critical to retailers’ success in today’s ultra-competitive environment. Traditionally used exclusively for security purposes, video can be used to significantly enhance the service provided to customers.
|
|
|
|
|
Event Sponsor
|
|
Net.Finance (May 21 to 23, 2012, Sheraton Wild Horse Pass Resort & Spa, Chandler, AZ), is the 7th annual gathering of senior-level marketing executives from all verticals of the financial services industry covering strategies and practical applications in multi-channel marketing and branding (including social media, emerging payments, customer experience, usability, mobile and more!).
Financial Institutions: Book online at www.netfinanceus.com with code 10547.006XM64BA and get 25% off!
|
|
|
|
Featured LP Content
|
Digiop Solutions For Retail Brochure
|
Beyond the traditional surveillance benefits of loss prevention, risk management, and security, DIGIOP® solutions provide real-time and recorded, videoenhanced business intelligence for operations, marketing, merchandising, and technology groups.
|
|
Endless Possibilities For Video Surveillance
|
The video surveillance market is growing constantly, driven by increased public and private security concerns, as well as a technology shift.
|
|
Concerns About Cash Control
|
Last month’s National Food Service Safety Council Conference brought cash handling issues to the forefront, as loss prevention professionals from the quick service restaurant and hospitality industries descended on St. Louis to sample the wares of the cash handling vendor community, among others.
|
|
|
|
|
Upcoming Events
|
Loss Prevention, Audit & Safety 2012
|
April 22 to 25, 2012
Dallas, TX
At retail's comprehensive asset protection conference, you and your colleagues will join subject matter experts, industry partners, and solution providers to tackle the issues facing the industry and asset protection in particular. Bring your team to cover the full breadth of the program: Strategy & Planning, Leadership & Development, Workplace Safety, Technology & Innovation, and Audit & Analytics.
Click here for more information.
|
|
NRF Loss Prevention Conference & Expo
|
June 20 to 22, 2012
New Orleans, LA
The NRF Loss Prevention Conference & EXPO is the nation’s leading retail-specific event for professionals specializing in loss prevention, asset protection, and risk management. With so much new information out there, NRF is showcasing the latest strategies and technology that protect you and your customers.