04.19.2012 -- NextLP: Big Benefits From IP Video Surveillance

Editor's Notebook EMV: A New Era Of LP/Operations Collaboration

By Matt Pillar, editor in chief

For LP and data security professionals, the migration to smartcards in the U.S. can happen none too soon. But while fraud mitigation is the major driving force behind the push to EMV, it’s not the only motivation for the better-late-than-never move.

Featured Integrated Solutions For Retailers Article Strategic Camera Placement Thwarts Fraud

By Matt Pillar, Integrated Solutions For Retailers magazine

You think you’ve got camera placement challenges? Chances are, the cameras you deploy to cover your stores and parking lots is covered in LP Video 101. The IP video network that covers Bear Creek Mountain Resort (BCMR), on the other hand, is a case study in a 300-level course on camera placement.

Loss Prevention Leadership Series Best Security Industries — Evolved, NextLP Loss Prevention Leadership Series

By Matt Sack, president, CEO, Best Security Industries

South Florida has long been fertile ground for companies that supply and support the world’s EAS industry. And it was certainly no surprise when another upstart named Best Security Industries, (BSI), came to life in 1995.