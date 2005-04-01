1.4.05 -- Feature Article: Lessons Learned In RFID Implementations

|
|
|Featured Articles
|Lessons Learned In RFID Implementations
If you're thinking about implementing RFID (radio frequency identification), learn from early adopters of the technology: you'll need to restructure your business processes to receive a benefit from the investment. Used with permission from Integrated Solutions magazine
|The Real Cost Of Inventory — Why You Can Have Too Much Of A Good Thing
There are three factors that have the biggest impact on inventory. First the SKU intensity of the product, second the re-order cycle time, and lastly the nature of the merchandise, either consumables or discretionary. These three factors each bring a special twist to the inventory problem and we will discuss each one while giving you some insights into how to address them in order to maximize your inventory investment. Submitted by Microsoft
|Decreasing Shrink With Better Productivity
Pathmark, a U.S. east coast grocery retailer updated their point of sale system with PSC's Magellan 8500, a "smart scanner" with PSC's patented SurroundScan technology, the industry's first 6-sided scanning system, and the All-Weighs Platter scanner/scale. The result was decreased product shrink, better ergonomics, and increased overall productivity. Submitted by PSC, Inc.
|Profiting From Process: Using EPC/RFID To Create New Business Value
Compliance EPC/RFID tagging initiatives will bring lasting changes to business. The goals and processes your company creates for managing EPC/RFID adoption will determine if you drive change or are driven by it. This white paper presents a strategy for you to take advantage of the opportunities created by EPC tagging initiatives. Submitted by Checkpoint Systems
|It's Time To Take Industry Standards Seriously
The expanded use of industry standards for retail technology holds the promise of drastically reducing costs for integrating disparate applications. These POS and in-store standards have been developed by a group of leading retailers and software developers. Retailers invest heavily in this aspect of establishing standards because they will be the ultimate beneficiaries of well-designed standards. Used with permission from Integrated Solutions For Retailers magazine
|
|
|Featured Products
|
|
|Featured Download
|Treat The Healthcare Market With Touch Screens
|POS VARs are known for their expertise installing systems with touch monitors. But what happens when instead of point of sale, the application calls for point of care? In other words, can a POS VAR's touch screen experience translate into the healthcare vertical? All the touch screen vendors interviewed for this article say sales of touch screens are rising in the healthcare market. Used with permission from Business Solutions magazine
Industry Events
The NRF 94th Annual Convention & EXPO will be Redefining Retail in New
York City, Jan. 16-19, 2005.
York City, Jan. 16-19, 2005. At Retail's BIG Show, NRF engages
visionaries who are shaping the immediate future, offers educational
opportunities that enlighten outlooks and perspectives, and showcases
innovations that will ensure future business success. This 4-day event
encompasses every aspect of retail operations including: financial
management, human resources, marketing, merchandising, retail strategy,
strategic operations, supply chain, store design, and technology. Anyone
and everyone involved in retail will be in attendance — click here to join the redefinition of retail!
-----------------------------
Intermec Virtual Trade Show
Get information on the latest automated data collection products, services, and technology, including RFID from Intermec and featured Intermec Honors Partners, without leaving the comfort of your PC. Also, look for prizes and giveaways available at individual booths. Click here for more information.
|
