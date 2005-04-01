1.4.05 -- Feature Article: Lessons Learned In RFID Implementations

Featured Articles Lessons Learned In RFID Implementations

If you're thinking about implementing RFID (radio frequency identification), learn from early adopters of the technology: you'll need to restructure your business processes to receive a benefit from the investment. Used with permission from Integrated Solutions magazine



The Real Cost Of Inventory — Why You Can Have Too Much Of A Good Thing

There are three factors that have the biggest impact on inventory. First the SKU intensity of the product, second the re-order cycle time, and lastly the nature of the merchandise, either consumables or discretionary. These three factors each bring a special twist to the inventory problem and we will discuss each one while giving you some insights into how to address them in order to maximize your inventory investment. Submitted by Microsoft



Decreasing Shrink With Better Productivity

Pathmark, a U.S. east coast grocery retailer updated their point of sale system with PSC's Magellan 8500, a "smart scanner" with PSC's patented SurroundScan technology, the industry's first 6-sided scanning system, and the All-Weighs Platter scanner/scale. The result was decreased product shrink, better ergonomics, and increased overall productivity. Submitted by PSC, Inc.



Profiting From Process: Using EPC/RFID To Create New Business Value

Compliance EPC/RFID tagging initiatives will bring lasting changes to business. The goals and processes your company creates for managing EPC/RFID adoption will determine if you drive change or are driven by it. This white paper presents a strategy for you to take advantage of the opportunities created by EPC tagging initiatives. Submitted by Checkpoint Systems



It's Time To Take Industry Standards Seriously

The expanded use of industry standards for retail technology holds the promise of drastically reducing costs for integrating disparate applications. These POS and in-store standards have been developed by a group of leading retailers and software developers. Retailers invest heavily in this aspect of establishing standards because they will be the ultimate beneficiaries of well-designed standards. Used with permission from Integrated Solutions For Retailers magazine



