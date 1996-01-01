Retail Transaction Savings: Its all about increased speed and accuracy

Click here for complete PDF.
No matter what their size, segment or longevity in the market, there are four
goals that retailers consistently tell us about upgrading the enterprise.
They all want to:
- Increase labor productivity, by adding intelligence to the supply chain
and eliminating redundant and wasteful operations. This is often
impossible to do in a dial up situation.
- Reduce investment in distribution center capacity by efficient utilization
of space.
- Magnify return on inventory investment by compressing the cycle
through the supply chain. Direct store delivery can do this, Collaborative
Planning and forecasting can too, but not if you can't share the data with
your other stores your distribution centers or suppliers. The largest most
successful retailers (Home Depot, and Target) have already done so.
- Speed the transaction time of credit verifications by centralizing the
processing.
