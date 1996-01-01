Star Micronics SP500 High Speed Dot Matrix Printer Source: Star Micronics

The SP500 sets a new standard for design, features and performance in dot matrix printers. It features tear bar and auto cutter models and is available in a putty or charcoal housing. The printer comes standard with serial or parallel interfaces and uses a universal internal power supply that reduces clutter and maintains a small footprint.

With ultra-fast print speeds of over 4 lines per second (lps), the SP500 outperforms all competitors in its class. The SP500 achieves optimal print speed by utilizing Star's new logic-seeking print mechanism and high speed 9-pin print head making text, graphics, and modifiers print at amazing speeds.

Paper handling is effortless in the SP500 series, thanks to semi-automatic paper loading and a spindle-less paper roll holder. The SP500 supports multiple copy printing and has a black mark sensor for ticket and form applications. The SP500's design is a prime example of forward-thinking form and function. The printer employs a hinged cover with an integrated ‘rain channel' to protect the printer from spills in both counter and wall mount installations. Its single-color highlight options allow the SP500 to print special items on a receipt without the need for a two-color ribbon.