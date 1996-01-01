Star Micronics TSP650 Feature-Rich Thermal Printer Source: Star Micronics

The TSP650 features the best of both worlds by coupling the comfort of legacy products with the speed and connection options demanded today in hospitality environments.

The TSP650 boasts valuable features like low cost and high performance combined with the ability to work effectively in any environment. Out of the box, the TSP650 can easily be configured in Star Line or ESC/POS™ emulation mode and features a wide variety of interface options including USB and Ethernet due to its plug-in modules. New vertical mount stand and splash proof cover options help make it one of the most reliable POS printers in the world.

The TSP650 ships with Installation CD (Printer Driver / Manuals), setup guide, wall mount bracket, vertical mount pads, 58mm paper guide, power switch cover and start-up paper roll. With its "drop in and print" paper loading, small footprint and reliable guillotine cutter, the TSP650 is a welcomed addition to POS systems.

In addition, the TSP650 comes with Star's 3-year Limited Warranty, plus optional Extended Services Agreement Policies (Extend-A-Star and Swap-A-Star).

The TSP650 is ideal for retail establishments and restaurants.

