Star Micronics TSP800 Wide Form Thermal Printer Source: Star Micronics

TSP800 wide form thermal printers with a number of enhanced features makes them attractive alternatives to dot matrix and laser printers traditionally used in hospitality applications such as lodging establishments, retail stores, and restaurants. The TSP800 has an extremely small footprint as well as utilizes advanced thermal technology that eliminates messy printer or toner cartridges and results in extremely quiet operation.

Because of their thermal design, the TSP800 printers have a fast print speed of 150mm/sec. Print time is further reduced by the TSP800's logo store capability which also adds professionalism to a receipt. This print speed is complemented by no warm-up time, which means customer check out is dramatically expedited, increasing customer satisfaction. A Raster Driver with reduction feature that allows information from a standard 8.5x11 (inch) page to fit on 4.4-inch receipt is designed into the TSP800.