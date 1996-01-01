Accu-Time Series 7000 Access Control Unit (ACU)

The Series 7000 Access Control Unit (ACU) provides a means of controlling the secure access of individuals through internal and external doors within a building. The system operates by dedicating one ACU to each door, which provides the maximum flexibility and security. The Series 7000 provides suport for anti-passback control, which prevents employees from passing badges to colleagues to gain multiple access through a single entry. In addition, the dual input connection can be used to automatically trigger alarms if doors are left open or are forced without a valid badge.

Indicators:

8 on-board LED's for status on: Readers, DI/DO, Network & Power

Environment:

Operation: 32° to 110°F (0° to 43°C)

Speaker:

Single tone audible annunciator

Double short beep=accepted

Single long beep=denied

128K EEPROM expandable to 256K, 2000 Employees, 200 schedules, 8 zones

Fully programmable configuration Readers:

Accommodates two standard or third party readers for in/out operation

TCP/IP Ethernet 10-base-T (802.3)

EIA Standard RS232 or RS485 (2 or 4 wire)

Robust sheet metal case

Tamper Switch

+12 VDC @ 1Amp, regulated

Local, remote or centrally powered

External UPS w/charger circuit (optional)

0-9 Enter/Clear keypad

4x4 matrix

Memory:Programming:Interface:Enclosure:Power:Keypad:This device has been tested by ITS Testing & Certification Limited Physical:10.6" L x 5.1" W x 1.2" H Wt: 2.6 lbs.(270mm L x 130mm W x 30mm H Wt: 1.2 kg