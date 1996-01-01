Accu-Time Series 7000 Access Control Unit (ACU)

The Series 7000 Access Control Unit (ACU) provides a means of controlling the secure access of individuals through internal and external doors within a building.
The Series 7000 Access Control Unit (ACU) provides a means of controlling the secure access of individuals through internal and external doors within a building. The system operates by dedicating one ACU to each door, which provides the maximum flexibility and security. The Series 7000 provides suport for anti-passback control, which prevents employees from passing badges to colleagues to gain multiple access through a single entry. In addition, the dual input connection can be used to automatically trigger alarms if doors are left open or are forced without a valid badge.
Indicators:
8 on-board LED's for status on: Readers, DI/DO, Network & Power
Environment:
Operation: 32° to 110°F (0° to 43°C)
Speaker:
- Single tone audible annunciator
- Double short beep=accepted
- Single long beep=denied
Memory:
- 128K EEPROM expandable to 256K, 2000 Employees, 200 schedules, 8 zones
Programming:
- Fully programmable configuration Readers:
- Accommodates two standard or third party readers for in/out operation
Interface:
- TCP/IP Ethernet 10-base-T (802.3)
- EIA Standard RS232 or RS485 (2 or 4 wire)
Enclosure:
- Robust sheet metal case
- Tamper Switch
Power:
- +12 VDC @ 1Amp, regulated
- Local, remote or centrally powered
- External UPS w/charger circuit (optional)
Keypad:
- 0-9 Enter/Clear keypad
- 4x4 matrix
This device has been tested by ITS Testing & Certification Limited Physical:
10.6" L x 5.1" W x 1.2" H Wt: 2.6 lbs.(270mm L x 130mm W x 30mm H Wt: 1.2 kg