Accu-Time Series 7000 Access Control Unit (ACU)

The Series 7000 Access Control Unit (ACU) provides a means of controlling the secure access of individuals through internal and external doors within a building. The system operates by dedicating one ACU to each door, which provides the maximum flexibility and security. The Series 7000 provides suport for anti-passback control, which prevents employees from passing badges to colleagues to gain multiple access through a single entry. In addition, the dual input connection can be used to automatically trigger alarms if doors are left open or are forced without a valid badge.

Indicators:
8 on-board LED's for status on: Readers, DI/DO, Network & Power

Environment:
Operation: 32° to 110°F (0° to 43°C)

Speaker:

  • Single tone audible annunciator
  • Double short beep=accepted
  • Single long beep=denied
Memory:
  • 128K EEPROM expandable to 256K, 2000 Employees, 200 schedules, 8 zones
Programming:
  • Fully programmable configuration Readers:
  • Accommodates two standard or third party readers for in/out operation
Interface:
  • TCP/IP Ethernet 10-base-T (802.3)
  • EIA Standard RS232 or RS485 (2 or 4 wire)
Enclosure:
  • Robust sheet metal case
  • Tamper Switch
Power:
  • +12 VDC @ 1Amp, regulated
  • Local, remote or centrally powered
  • External UPS w/charger circuit (optional)
Keypad:
  • 0-9 Enter/Clear keypad
  • 4x4 matrix
This device has been tested by ITS Testing & Certification Limited Physical:
10.6" L x 5.1" W x 1.2" H Wt: 2.6 lbs.(270mm L x 130mm W x 30mm H Wt: 1.2 kg

