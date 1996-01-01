Accu-Time Systems Biometric Cyber Series

The Biometric Cyber Series is a time and data collection terminal that sets a new standard in the industry with the proven E-field sensor technology. This method of fingerprint recognition distinguishes a ridge from a valley with sensors located on a one inch by one inch pod. The Cyber Series is able to provide security that will save your company money through the elimination of 'buddy punching' and time theft. Enjoy all the benefits of Biometric technology in the Cyber Series witout having to break the bank.

Display:

4 Line x 20 Character backlit super-twist LCD

ACCU-RATE® on-board terminal set-up and full feature diagnostics Indicators: Yellow LED Low Power indicator

Two programmable LEDs: Red and Green

Up to 1MB of RAM available

Up to 512KB Flash memory Speaker: Audible annunciator

Operation: 32° to 110°F (0° to 43°C)

ATS Universal Command Set modules, 'C' programming language or third party custom application packages

12 or 24 hour-format--USA or International (quartz precision)

Time stamp of data transactions

TCP/IP Ethernet 10/100 baseT 802.3 (optional) EIA Standard RS232 or RS485

Internal 33.6K Baud Modem (optional)

DI/DO or serial interface printer port (optional)

Die cast aluminum housing with steel, key-lockable base assembly

+10 to +17 VDC (+12 VDC Nominal)

Non-interruptible power source w/charger (optional)

Software defined function keys

Large 20 key tactile 4x5 matrix

Custom user defined keypad legends

FCC part 15, Class B

7.25" x 9.75" x 3.80" Wt: 6 lbs.

(18.42cm x 24.77cm x 9.65cm Wt: 2.72kg

