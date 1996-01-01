Accu-Time Systems Biometric Cyber Series

The Biometric Cyber Series is a time and data collection terminal that sets a new standard in the industry with the proven E-field sensor technology.
The Biometric Cyber Series is a time and data collection terminal that sets a new standard in the industry with the proven E-field sensor technology. This method of fingerprint recognition distinguishes a ridge from a valley with sensors located on a one inch by one inch pod. The Cyber Series is able to provide security that will save your company money through the elimination of 'buddy punching' and time theft. Enjoy all the benefits of Biometric technology in the Cyber Series witout having to break the bank.
Display:
- 4 Line x 20 Character backlit super-twist LCD
Self Test:
- ACCU-RATE® on-board terminal set-up and full feature diagnostics Indicators: Yellow LED Low Power indicator
- Two programmable LEDs: Red and Green
Memory:
- Up to 1MB of RAM available
- Up to 512KB Flash memory Speaker: Audible annunciator
Environment:
- Operation: 32° to 110°F (0° to 43°C)
Programming:
- ATS Universal Command Set modules, 'C' programming language or third party custom application packages
Clock:
- 12 or 24 hour-format--USA or International (quartz precision)
- Time stamp of data transactions
Interface:
- TCP/IP Ethernet 10/100 baseT 802.3 (optional) EIA Standard RS232 or RS485
- Internal 33.6K Baud Modem (optional)
- DI/DO or serial interface printer port (optional)
Enclosure:
- Die cast aluminum housing with steel, key-lockable base assembly
Power:
- +10 to +17 VDC (+12 VDC Nominal)
- Non-interruptible power source w/charger (optional)
Keypad:
- Software defined function keys
- Large 20 key tactile 4x5 matrix
- Custom user defined keypad legends
Certification:
Physical:
- 7.25" x 9.75" x 3.80" Wt: 6 lbs.
- (18.42cm x 24.77cm x 9.65cm Wt: 2.72kg