Bank Uses Mobile Platform to Launch Wireless Service to Retail Customers

CIBC established very specific criteria for deploying the strategy, including a solution that would provide wireless access through a variety of carriers, networks, and enabled mobile devices. The channel also needed to be equipped with the proper tools to allow retail banking customers to access account balances, transfer funds, pay bills, and view account histories and recent transactions while supporting CIBC's "custom banking" legacy that would continue to foster customer loyalty and satisfaction.

"This wireless solution gives our customers the ability to access a variety of banking services and products when they want it, where they are, at their convenience. It was very easy to take the product and integrate it into our existing Internet infrastructure."

Doug Hern

Vice President of Electronic Banking CIBC

