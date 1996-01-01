MobileLAN™ Access WA22

MobileLAN™ Access WA22 dual radio access point accommodates radios operating on both 802.11a and 802.11b RF bands. This enterprise class is equipped with advanced encryption and authentication capabilities that secure the wireless network while enabling faster roaming and enhanced mobility. Additional features include fiber optic network connectivity, 10/100 compatibility, integrated Power-over-Ethernet and support for VoIP.

MobileLAN access WA22 is the next-generation dual radio access point that accommodates radios operating on both 802.11a and 802.11b RF bands. Dual-radio access points, provide easy, cost-effective migration paths to the 54Mbps 802.11a technology while supporting 802.11b clients, offering unparalleled flexibility when designing or expanding wireless communication networks.

MobileLAN access WA22 offers a complete mix and match choice of 802.11 radios: 2 a-radios, 1 a-radio + 1 b-radio or 2 b-radios, and will support 802.11g in the future.

MobileLAN access WA22 is equipped with advanced encryption and authentication capabilities including WEP 128 with auto key rotation, 802.1x, EAP/TLS and EAP/TTLS authentication and RADIUS server support. Beyond securing the wireless local area network, these features enable faster roaming and enhanced mobility. The secure high-speed exchange enforces network security while maintaining a seamless connection. MobileLAN access WA22 also supports products that provide FIPS 140 security, the Federal Information Protection Standard.

The integrated Power-over-Ethernet solution eliminates the need and expense of installing separate cables and outlets. The 10/100 Base-T capability or 100 Mb Fiber Optic Communication enables wireless service on 100 Mbps networks. The MobileLAN access WA22 auto negotiates with connected devices allowing the data rate to be set at the highest rate at which both devices can communicate.

An enterprise class access point, the MobileLAN access WA22 provides the features necessary to support mission critical applications. Intermec's industry leading IP tunneling enables mobile workers to roam from access point to access point without interrupting the network connection. This session persistence eliminates the need to have the routing application reside in the client device, have dedicated servers or manual entry of IP addresses. IP addresses are easier and less expensive to administer with Dynamic Host configuration Protocol (DHCP) server functionality. Network Access Translation (NAT) support enables the WA22 to assign and manage static IP addresses.

MobileLAN access WA22 uses Intermec's hardware based packet filtering, ensuring fewer dropped packets, less network congestion and better overall performance.

Intermec's enhanced user-friendly MobileLAN manager software makes managing and monitoring the access point easy. This intuitive, scalable network software enables real-time event driven monitoring of changes and events in the network via the Internet. Intermec's spanning tree technology provides visibility to the entire network from one access point. This feature enables fast roaming for security, updates to MobileLAN manger without polling the network and provides configuration and filtering options that span the network.

The MobileLAN access WA22 is the ideal enterprise-class access point for light industrial applications.

Physical Characteristics

Length: 250 mm (9.84")

Height: 38 mm (1.49")

Width: 159 mm (6.27")

Weight: .625 kg (1.38 lbs)

Input Voltage: Power-over-Ethernet

Voltage Range: 36 to 57 VDC

· Current: 350 mA @ 48 Volts

· Detection Methods: 802.3af standard

· PowerDsine's capacitance

· Cisco's data pair (in-line)

Wireless LAN Characteristics

IEEE 802.11a Wireless Radio

Frequency Band: 5.15 – 5.35 GHz frequency band

Radio Type: IEEE 802.11a OFDM

Radio Power Output: 12.4 dBm @ 6-36 Mbps, 9.2 dBm @ 48 Mbps, 7 dBm @ 54 Mbps.

Radio Data Rate: 54 Mbps, 48 Mbps, 36 Mbps, 24 Mbps, 18 Mbps, 12 Mbps, 9 Mbps, 6 Mbps – with automatic fallback for increased range.

Channels: United States (FCC) 8 channels

Receiver Sensitivity: -65 dBm @ 54 Mbps, -70 dBm @ 36 Mbps, -82 dBm @ Mpbs.

Range: Approximately 10m @ 54 Mbps, approximately 30M @ 36 mbps, unlimited range with roaming.

Compatibility: Designed to comply with IEEE 802.11a wireless LAN standard for 5 GHz radio implementations

Bit Error Rate: Better than 10 –5

IEEE 802.11b Wireless Radio

Frequency Band: 2.4 GHz, actual frequencies vary by country

Radio Type: IEEE 802.aab high Rate (11 Mbps)

Modulation: Direct Sequence Spread Spectrum (CCK, DQPSK, DBPSK)

Radio Power Output: 15 dBm

Radio Data Rate: 11 Mbps High/5.5 Mbps Medium/2Mpbs

Standard/1 Mbps Low Automatic Fallback for increased range

Channels: United States (FCC) 11 Channels, Europe (ETSI) 13 Channels, other countries per local regulations



Security

IEEE 802.1x, 802.11 Wired Equivalent Privacy (WEP) are supported, both WEP 64 and WEP 128

Network Information

Ethernet Interface: 10/100 BaseT, 100Mb Fiber Optic

Ethernet Data Rate: 10/100 Mbps

Filtering Rate: Full Ethernet Rate

Filters:

Protocol Filters – IP, IPX, NetBEUI, DECNET, AppleTalk

Other Broadcast Traffic Filters – IP ARP, Novell RIP, SAP and LSP, Adjustable bandwidth allocation

Software Upgrades: Downloadable using Web Browser or TFTP over the network or serial port.

Management

Management Interfaces: SNMP; Secure Web browser-based manager, serial port or Telnet via RF, and Ethernet.

SNMP Agent: SNMP Version 1 supported

SNMP Traps: Cold start, Authentication Failure, MobileLAN manager reliable traps

SNMP MIBs: RFC 1213 (MIB-11), RFC 1643 (802 Dot3), MobileLAN access point MIB, SNMP v1versions of the 802.11 MIB and a MIB for 802.x and proprietary security related events.

Accessories

Mounting Brackets

Serial Console Cable

Wide selection of RF antennas and cables

Environment

Operating Temperature: Standard Unit -20°C to +55°C with 802.11b radio (other radios options vary

Storage Temperature: -30°C to +75°C 10% to 90% Relative Humidity, non-condensing