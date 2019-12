Motion Picture Giant Implements Mobile Strategy Powered by Extended Systems

Partnering with Zync-Solutions, a UK-based solutions provider, and The Sure Group, which provides field representatives, Twentieth Century Fox deployed PDAs and Bluetooth-enabled mobile phones to its retail merchandising team throughout the UK. The technology not only allows representatives in the field to capture and record data and digital images, but also enables real-time reporting and data synchronization via the Internet along a complex supply chain.

