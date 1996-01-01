Retailing Services Get Remodeled With Pocket PCs

Varnell Struck historically relied on paper-based forms and other traditional reporting methods that tended to be slow and cumbersome.The company sought an automated solution that ould increase the speed,accuracy,and detail of its retail reporting tasks and link that information back into corporate systems.The company deployed a Microsoft ®Windows ®Powered Pocket PC –based solution using Extended Systems XTNDConnect Server for data synchronization and a turnkey field service solution from UniquE Solutions.

