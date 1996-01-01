RFID Tag ... You're It

RFID (radio frequency identification) technology was used as early as World War II to help the military determine whether aircraft was friend or foe. Today, the same transponder technology is making retail warehouses more efficient and competing against bar codes for the top AIDC (automatic identification and data collection) spot. An RFID system consists of three components: an antenna and transceiver (often combined into one reader) and a transponder (the tag). The antenna emits RF (radio frequency) waves to transmit a signal that activates the transponder. When activated, the tag transmits data back to the antenna. Daniel Nabarro, chairman of Figleaves.com, an online and catalog intimate apparel retailer, incorporated RFID tags onto its distribution center's picking totes when it installed a new WMS (warehouse management system). The company has increased its productivity and plans to expand the system to include its warehouse's storage bins. Bill Allen, e-marketing manager for Texas Instruments RFID systems, has seen Figleaves.com and other large retailers such as The Gap and UK retailer Marks & Spencer earn success with using RFID throughout their supply chains.