Telpar Mercury MTP 1500 Series Modular Thermal Printers

The Mercury MTP-1500 Series, with
their high print speeds, are ideal for
kiosk applications where fast delivery
is mandated. Telpar Mercury printers
are the logical choice for kiosks,
unattended devices, gaming, coupon
dispensers, travel information,
recipes and directory or product
information applications. Powered
by Epson, these printers combine
new standards of print speed, reliability
and rugged reliability into a compact
unit. The MTP-1500 Series offers
printing versatility, with text, bar
code and graphics capabilities. The
long-life autocutter offers a choice
of full or partial cut for added
application flexibility.
To download the complete MTP 1500 Series product specification sheet, CLICK HERE.