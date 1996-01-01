Telpar Mercury MTP 1500 Series Modular Thermal Printers

The Mercury MTP-1500 Series, with their high print speeds, are ideal for kiosk applications where fast delivery is mandated. Telpar Mercury printers are the logical choice for kiosks, unattended devices, gaming, coupon dispensers, travel information, recipes and directory or product information applications. Powered by Epson, these printers combine new standards of print speed, reliability and rugged reliability into a compact unit. The MTP-1500 Series offers printing versatility, with text, bar code and graphics capabilities. The long-life autocutter offers a choice of full or partial cut for added application flexibility.

To download the complete MTP 1500 Series product specification sheet, CLICK HERE.