Telpar MTP-600 Series Modular Thermal Printers

The Telpar MTP-600 Series printers are designed for the high performance, size and durability of cut and drop applications. The compact size and high performance characteristics, combined with the extra-rugged component design, also make it an ideal choice for kiosk applications. The four models in the series offer a choice of paper widths with serial or parallel interfaces. A Microsoft ® Windows ® driver is an available option. International character sets include: U.S., French, German, English, Danish, Swedish, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, Norweigian and Latin American. The units are compatible with the ESC/POS ™ feature set. Other features include inverted print mode, bit image mode, reverse video mode and black dot sensing. MTP-600 printers are the perfect choice for parking ticket dispensers, ATMs, gaming and interactive media kiosks.

To download the complete MTP-600 Series product specification sheet, CLICK HERE.