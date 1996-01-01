Telpar MTP-600 Series Modular Thermal Printers

The Telpar MTP-600 Series printers
are designed for the high performance,
size and durability of cut and drop
applications. The compact size and
high performance characteristics,
combined with the extra-rugged
component design, also make it an
ideal choice for kiosk applications.
The four models in the series offer a
choice of paper widths with serial or
parallel interfaces. A Microsoft
®
Windows
®
driver is an available
option. International character sets
include: U.S., French, German,
English, Danish, Swedish, Italian,
Spanish, Japanese, Norweigian and
Latin American. The units are
compatible with the ESC/POS
™
feature
set. Other features include inverted
print mode, bit image mode, reverse
video mode and black dot sensing.
MTP-600 printers are the perfect
choice for parking ticket dispensers,
ATMs, gaming and interactive media
kiosks.
To download the complete MTP-600 Series product specification sheet, CLICK HERE.