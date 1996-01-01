Telpar SP 2021 Thermal Kiosk Printer

The SP-2021 Thermal Kiosk Printer, with its wide 8 1 ⁄2 " (216 mm) direct thermal print head, fulfills the need to generate variable-length documents at unattended locations. The SP-2021 is available in three different modes for added versatility. It may be ordered without a paper delivery presenter, a presenter that prevents the user from touching the document until the unit has completed the print and cut cycle, and a version that will retract and retain an untaken document. This version also incorporates an anti-jam feature. Available options include a Microsoft ® Windows ® driver and a Paper Low indicator. (U.S. Patent no. 5,921,686)

To download the complete SP 2021 product specification sheet, CLICK HERE.