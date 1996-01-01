The Telpar SP-2021 Thermal Kiosk Printer, with its wide 8
1
⁄2 "
(216 mm) direct thermal print head, fulfills the need
to generate variable-length documents at unattended
locations.
The SP-2021 Thermal Kiosk Printer, with its wide 8
1
⁄2 "
(216 mm) direct thermal print head, fulfills the need
to generate variable-length documents at unattended
locations. The SP-2021 is available in three different
modes for added versatility. It may be ordered without a
paper delivery presenter, a presenter that prevents the
user from touching the document until the unit has
completed the print and cut cycle, and a version that
will retract and retain an untaken document. This
version also incorporates an anti-jam feature. Available
options include a Microsoft
®
Windows
®
driver and a
Paper Low indicator. (U.S. Patent no. 5,921,686)
