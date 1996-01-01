Telpar Stealth MTP 2200 Modular Thermal Printer

The Telpar MTP-2200 printers offer high
The MTP-2200 printers offer high
resolution (200 dpi / 8 dpmm) and print
speeds of up to 3.1" (79 mm) per second.
A full configuration includes the printer,
cutter, presenter and power supply.
Untaken documents may be disposed
of by ejection or retraction. Telpar's
patented design retains the printed
document inside the printer area until
fully printed, then feeds the document
out at a rapid 12" (304.2 mm) per second.
A choice of communications interface is
featured, with either IEEE 1284 or
RS-232C options. The MTP-2200 is ideal
for remote kiosk applications. It features
a 6" (152.4 mm) diameter paper supply
that yields approximately 550 feet (169 m)
of output. Sensors indicate Out of Paper,
Black Mark for Top of Form, Paper Low,
Print Head Up, Cutter Jam and
Document Taken/Not Taken.
The MTP-2200 printers are the ideal
choice for kiosks that deliver financial
statements, maps and directions, plus
pharmaceutical, employee, and product
information, as well as any remote
printing requirement.
To download the complete Stealth MTP 2200 product specification sheet, CLICK HERE.