Telpar Stealth MTP 2200 Modular Thermal Printer

The MTP-2200 printers offer high resolution (200 dpi / 8 dpmm) and print speeds of up to 3.1" (79 mm) per second. A full configuration includes the printer, cutter, presenter and power supply. Untaken documents may be disposed of by ejection or retraction. Telpar's patented design retains the printed document inside the printer area until fully printed, then feeds the document out at a rapid 12" (304.2 mm) per second. A choice of communications interface is featured, with either IEEE 1284 or RS-232C options. The MTP-2200 is ideal for remote kiosk applications. It features a 6" (152.4 mm) diameter paper supply that yields approximately 550 feet (169 m) of output. Sensors indicate Out of Paper, Black Mark for Top of Form, Paper Low, Print Head Up, Cutter Jam and Document Taken/Not Taken. The MTP-2200 printers are the ideal choice for kiosks that deliver financial statements, maps and directions, plus pharmaceutical, employee, and product information, as well as any remote printing requirement.

To download the complete Stealth MTP 2200 product specification sheet, CLICK HERE.