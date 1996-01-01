Thinking Receipt Printers? Think Remote.

Incorporate portable receipt printers into point of sale applications in the transportation and gaming markets to maximize sales.



When asked about what trends he noted in the receipt printer market, Tony Revis quickly pointed out three developments. "The reduction in the cost of computing power has made white collar automation much more cost-effective," said Revis, general manager of Extech Instruments (Waltham, MA). Extech manufactures a range of portable, battery-operated receipt printers, including thermal and impact, for mobile applications. "The cost of wireless communication is also dropping rapidly," said Revis. "Stores and warehouses, for example, are incorporating palmtop devices into their operations." The third trend Revis noted is perhaps the most important. "It is necessary to complete the payment transaction as close as possible to the decision-making process," he said. "Customers trying on and selecting clothing don't want to stand in a checkout line six-people deep. The goal is to eliminate customer waiting. Because of this, we are seeing a growing demand for portable receipt printers."



"Using portable receipt printers, store personnel can ring up merchandise and print receipts while customers are in line," said Rob Petteruti, president and COO of Comtec Information Systems, Inc. (Warwick, RI). "Actual payment can be made by credit card, right in line, or by cash or check at the POS terminal. We are seeing receipt printers used more widely in hospitality for ‘line busting.' Retail has begun adopting them for the same application."



Petteruti added that portable or mobile applications are often logical extensions to the businesses that POS VARs are already working in. "These applications allow VARs' customers to change the way they do business and increase the level of service they offer. It's easier to keep customers than to attract new ones."



Growing markets for portable receipt printers include those that involve remote check-in or curbside service. "Transportation is a big market for portable applications," Petteruti pointed out. "Car rental agencies improve customer service by printing receipts remotely. Airlines are checking in passengers remotely. In the gaming market, portable printers are used to print betting slips and lottery tickets."



Wireless Technology And Battery Life: Keys To Portability

How small can portable receipt printers be? "The changes in batteries will allow us to make printers smaller," said Revis. Improved battery technology also means batteries will last longer between charges for applications in the field, such as route accounting. The size of receipt printers is dependent on paper width, with 2¼-inch being the minimum size for most printers. "We will see 2¼-, 3-, and 4-inch paper widths remaining the classic, standard sizes," noted Revis.



Alternative wireless systems, like Bluetooth, will also impact the portable receipt printer market. According to Petteruti, Bluetooth is a short-range radio protocol that has the support of 1,500 manufacturers. Many of these manufacturers make portable devices, including mobile terminals, printers, cell phones, and notebook computers. "Although there are several successful proprietary radio systems available today, as Bluetooth becomes an adopted protocol, it will make the integration task easier," said Petteruti. "Printers and terminals that meet the Bluetooth standard will easily communicate."



So what should you consider when choosing receipt printers? According to Petteruti and Revis, there are several features to consider. "The printer needs to be fairly light," said Revis. "There are several printers on the market that weigh less than one pound. The printer also needs to operate for at least one eight-hour shift on one battery charge."



"The printer should process a remote transaction quickly and print the receipt at a speed of at least 3 inches per second," advised Petteruti. "Thermal printers are often a good choice because, other than paper, they don't use or run out of consumables, such as ribbons. Printers that print bar codes and various fonts can be used in many types of applications."





Lisa Kerner