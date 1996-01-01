Wet Seal Delivers Fast, Reliable Customer Service For Its 600 Stores Using SonicWALL Source: SonicWALL, Inc.

In a notoriously competitive market, retailers rely on their point of sale (POS) systems to deliver superior customer service. Seeking a competitive advantage, many retailers are switching from a dial-up modem connection to broadband services to improve POS system performance and reduce connectivity costs. Doing so requires the need to protect proprietary business information through Virtual Private Network (VPN) technology while ensuring constant network availability and redundancy to keep POS transactions and business processes running at an optimum.

With a newly deployed DSL-based VPN powering its POS system, The Wet Seal, Inc., a specialty retailer of women's apparel, selected SonicWALL Internet security solutions to provide secure and constant connectivity to its 600 retail locations across the United States. Enhancing POS performance and protecting transaction-related data, SonicWALL helps Wet Seal improve customer service at all Wet Seal, Contempo Casuals and Arden B stores.